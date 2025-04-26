Bowen breaks Noble's West Ham Premier League assist record

Jarrod Bowen has etched his name into West Ham United’s history books, becoming the club’s leading assist provider in the Premier League era.

With his brace of assists in the Hammers 3-2 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday evening, the Englishman has now racked up 36 assists to edge past Mark Noble’s previous record of 35.

Even with his personal feat, that could not stop the Londoner side from losing to the Seagulls.

The East Londoners, who are without a win in their last eight matches across all competitions.

West Ham United are 17th in the log having accrued just 36 points in 34 matches played. They host Tottenham Hotspur in their next outing on May 4.