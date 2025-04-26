Tribal Football
Most Read
Mourinho on potentially taking the Leeds United job: I'm ready to go
Real Madrid deny Copa final boycott claims amid ref meltdown
Copa del Rey final preview: Real Madrid seek revenge on Barcelona
Maresca fully confident in Cabellero for Chelsea clash with Everton

Bowen breaks Noble's West Ham Premier League assist record

Shina Oludare
Bowen breaks Noble's West Ham record
Bowen breaks Noble's West Ham recordCTK / imago sportfotodienst / Jeff Mood
Jarrod Bowen has etched his name into West Ham United’s history books, becoming the club’s leading assist provider in the Premier League era.

With his brace of assists in the Hammers 3-2 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday evening, the Englishman has now racked up 36 assists to edge past Mark Noble’s previous record of 35.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

 

Even with his personal feat, that could not stop the Londoner side from losing to the Seagulls.

The East Londoners, who are without a win in their last eight matches across all competitions.

West Ham United are 17th in the log having accrued just 36 points in 34 matches played. They host Tottenham Hotspur in their next outing on May 4.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBowen JarrodNoble MarkWest HamBrightonExclusive
Related Articles
Baleba the hero as Brighton shock West Ham United
Brighton give injury update before West Ham clash
Soler on West Ham's dire season: The goal was not to be where we are now