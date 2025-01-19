Hurzeler "very happy and proud" with Brighton victory at Man Utd

Tribal Football
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler was left "proud" after their victory at Manchester United.

Brighton were good value for the 3-1 win on Sunday.

Hurzeler later said: "I'm very happy and proud for the team because they showed commitment this week. They got what they deserved today, they did the details right and the small details to get the result.

"After we scored the opening goal we were a bit passive, we had good structure and were a danger but we changed things for the second half to have more structure in possession.

"To have balance between defensive stability and structure with the ball is very important. The team was mature today.

"It's a very big club with big tradition and Manchester United was a club I followed through my career but it's important to stay humble and grounded because I also had bad times in my career. Getting consistency in results only comes by working hard."

