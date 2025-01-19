Ayari proud being part of Brighton win at Man Utd

Yasin Ayari was proud of being part of Brighton's win at Manchester United.

The Seagulls stunned United 3-1 on Sunday.

Swedish midfielder Ayari said: "Very delighted, we wanted to come here and put pressure on them early.

"We have our principles and we try play the same against every opponent - it paid off. It was important to get the second win of this week.

"It is easy to play with good players and I always try to express myself."