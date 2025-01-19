Tribal Football
Most Read
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Man Utd and Malacia reach transfer agreement
Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford
Rashford, Dwaine & Man Utd: How the No10's escape route has just dropped in his lap

Ayari proud being part of Brighton win at Man Utd

Paul Vegas
Ayari proud being part of Brighton win at Man Utd
Ayari proud being part of Brighton win at Man UtdTribalfootball
Yasin Ayari was proud of being part of Brighton's win at Manchester United.

The Seagulls stunned United 3-1 on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Swedish midfielder Ayari said: "Very delighted, we wanted to come here and put pressure on them early.

"We have our principles and we try play the same against every opponent - it paid off. It was important to get the second win of this week.

"It is easy to play with good players and I always try to express myself."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAyari YasinBrightonManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd collapse at home as Brighton move up to ninth
FA CUP 4TH RND DRAW: Plymouth host Liverpool; Man Utd face Leicester
Man Utd keeping tabs on Brighton keeper Verbruggen