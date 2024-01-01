Huerzeler says Brighton will take Carabao Cup "very seriously" as they look to win a title

The head coach will likely rotate his side for tonight’s clash but has stated that the Carabao Cup is a huge chance for his side to win a title.
“For me in Germany you only have the DFB Cup. For me, cup competitions are always a competition where you can win a title," he said.
“I want to win titles, the club want to win titles, players want to win titles. It is a chance for us.
“I know we have three days later an important Premier League game (at home to Nottingham Forest) “But I take this game very seriously and I will also transmit this message to my team.
“The Carabao Cup is a chance to win a title so therefore we take it very seriously.
“We try to prepare this game like a Premier League game and hopefully we have a chance to win this game.”