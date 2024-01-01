Huerzeler says Brighton will take Carabao Cup "very seriously" as they look to win a title

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has raised expectations for his squad ahead of their Cup clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The head coach will likely rotate his side for tonight’s clash but has stated that the Carabao Cup is a huge chance for his side to win a title.

“For me in Germany you only have the DFB Cup. For me, cup competitions are always a competition where you can win a title," he said.

“I want to win titles, the club want to win titles, players want to win titles. It is a chance for us.

“I know we have three days later an important Premier League game (at home to Nottingham Forest) “But I take this game very seriously and I will also transmit this message to my team.

“The Carabao Cup is a chance to win a title so therefore we take it very seriously.

“We try to prepare this game like a Premier League game and hopefully we have a chance to win this game.”