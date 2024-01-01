Hurzeler says Brighton will go all out in Carabao Cup tie tomorrow

Tribal Football
Brighton are set to take Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Crawley Town very seriously.

Manager Fabian Hurzeler is not interested in making wholesale changes from the team that beat Manchester United on Saturday.

While the Albion do have a long season ahead, they also want to progress in cup competitions as they are not in Europe this term.

“I love cup games,” he told reporters. 

“This is a cup where you can win something and in life it's always about winning, especially in football. 

“So that's why I'm really excited about this competition, and we will take it seriously. 

“Of course, there might be chances for other players to start and to play. But we will prepare like a Premier League game.”

