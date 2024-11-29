Hurzeler says Brighton's Wieffer is crucial to his defensive set up this season

Brighton star Mats Wieffer has stated his case to get more game time for his club.

The midfielder has been in and out of the team so far this season under coach Fabian Hurzeler.

However, his display against Bournemouth was impressive and put his manager on notice.

The Albion boss told The Argus: “Mats Wieffer had a great impact last week when he went on.

“It is not an easy situation when you are one man less than the opponents to defend it.

“He was very clever, being in position to close the line, to defend the box, to help your team-mate when he is outplayed.

“He did the things he needed to do to help us win the game and that is very important.”

