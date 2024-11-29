Hurzeler on Brighton's Veltman: He’s one of the most underestimated players in the league

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler has spoken on defender Joel Veltman who he believes is not talked about enough this season.

Speaking in his most recent press conference, Hurzeler revealed that he thinks the 32-year-old is criminally underrated this season and deserves a lot more praise for the work he does within the side.

“He’s one of the most underestimated players in the league. He knows what to do to win games.

“He knows how to be positioned to win personal duels. He knows how to give the team a clear structure, a good balance, and I think that's crucial for a team like us.

“He brings us the right balance with his experience, with his age also, and that's why he's so important for us at the moment. We're happy to have him.”

Igor Julio was also on the list of undervalued assets the Seagulls have in defense with Hurzeler heaping praise on to the Brazilian he says is one of the most resilient in the Brighton team.

“The best example is Igor,” Hurzeler continued. “Nobody expected Igor to play this many games. Igor always made himself sure that he's ready for the games, so that when he got the chance, he used it.

“He was always there in training. He always trained hard and he never complained. He accepted his role. And then when he got the chance, he was there.

“That's the same thing that I demand from the other players. So, accept your role, don't complain, you can be disappointed if you're not playing. I always was disappointed when I didn't play as a player.

“It's normal, it should be like this. But accept your role and make sure that you bring yourself in a mood and in the shape that when you get the chance that you're ready.”

