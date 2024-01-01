Hurzeler says Brighton need to improve after Ipswich draw

Huerzeler says Brighton need to improve after Ipswich draw

Brighton are right to be disappointed after not being able to beat Ipswich Town in the Premier League.

The Albion had most of the possession and chances in the game against the newly promoted club.

However, a fine display by the Ipswich goalkeeper meant that the game finished 0-0.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler stated post-game: “I am generally a positive guy and I try to find the positive things.

“There were a lot of positive things from this game and it should feel like disappointment, of course.

“We have ambition and our ambition, our goal was to win the game, nothing else.

“We didn’t manage to win this game and of course it should feel like disappointing.

“But afterwards it is like we need to watch the performance.

“See the things we can change now, that we can improve.

“These are my thoughts and I need to help the team and the individual players.”