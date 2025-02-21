Hurzeler reveals conversation with Koeman over Brighton's talented Dutch players

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed he has been in contact with Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman regarding the club’s Dutch players.

Hurzeler emphasized the importance of maintaining strong relationships with national team coaches to support player development.

With several Dutch internationals in Brighton’s squad, he acknowledged the value of open communication to ensure their progress benefits both club and country.

Hurzeler stated about speaking with Koeman: “Unfortunately, I had to spend a lot of time with you after the game (the media)! Then I had the time to talk to Ronald Koeman.

“He's a great manager, he’s had great success in his career and of course, I also talk sometimes with my Dutch players about him and they're full of compliments about Koeman. So hopefully next time we have a lot of Dutch players (in the Netherlands squad). I think he will look at our games more often. But in general, I think we can be happy with the performances from Bart, from JP, also Joel and on top of that now Mats Wieffer is back.

“We have a lot of Dutch players and hopefully we can see them all on the pitch. We can see them on the highest level and then I'm sure that they also deserve to play for the national team.”