Hurzeler left "disappointed" as Brighton held by Ipswich

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler felt they deserved more after their 0-0 stalemate against Ipswich.

Hurzeler felt the hosts did enough to win on the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

He later said, "I think that my team did everything on the pitch to win the game and we defended good.

“We had enough chances to score. We were very dominant and that's why it feels disappointing, but in the end I will never judge my team after results I will judge them by the performance, and I was happy with that.

“There are still things we can improve, but we try to follow the process and to improve every day. We have to integrate the new players and we do that step by step.

“We couldn't find that goal so we have to create more chances but if you play with this intensity and defend like we did I'm sure long-term it will be successful.

“It’s about following the process then trying to improve every day. We knew it would be a tough game and we needed to be very clean and precise in the final third and in some moments we missed that, so we have to use training to improve these things.

“We kept the ball in their half, and I think they had one transition in 90 minutes and that's it so that is a positive thing for us. But in some moments we were too wild, getting out of our match plan and our structure and when that happens it doesn't work and that's the thing we have to learn. But we are still unbeaten, that’s a positive.”