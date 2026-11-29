Tribal FootballPremier LeagueHull survive Crystal Palace rally as Eagles stay bottomHull survive Crystal Palace rally as Eagles stay bottomFlashscore UK StaffSorba Thomas celebrates scoring Hull City's second goal with Oli McBurnieAction Images via Reuters/Peter CziborraCrystal Palace remain rooted to the foot of the Premier League table with a 3-2 defeat to Hull at Selhurst Park.More to follow...AdvertisementAdvertisementPrefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more oftenAddAdd on GoogleMentionsCrystal PalaceHull CityPremier League