Curtis Davies understands why Hull are favourites to be relegated as it is "sensible"

Former Hull City star Curtis Davies has spoken on the club's chances of staying up in the Premier League.

Hull beat Middlesbrough 1-0 in the Championship play-off final to reach the Premier League for the first time since 2016/17.

Advertisement Advertisement

After beating Manchester United in their first clash, the Tigers have made a fine start to life back at the top as they sit in 13th, above the likes of Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

Despite this, bookies have made Hull their favourite to go down as Davies spoke on behalf of BOYLE Sports, who offer football odds, about how the club will have to stay strong over the coming months if they are to survive.

"10 games into the season, I think Hull City have had a really good start and built a solid springboard.

"When my Hull City side got promoted, we took seven points from the first four games, narrowly lost to Manchester United with a 92nd-minute Marcus Rashford winner, beat the champions, and so on, and then unfortunately we slipped to relegation.

"So after a good start and the initial honeymoon period, bookies are being shrewd. They aren't going to offer silly odds on Hull staying up because they know that squad depth gets tested as you get into Christmas and move into January.

"Unless they double down and sign a few more players, it's always going to be difficult for promoted teams, regardless of it being Hull. That's just bookies being sensible. But Hull City as a club don't mind being the underdog, they like the ‘us against the world’ mentality."

Hull host second-placed Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend as they head into yet another game where they are underdogs.

Heading into the game, Hull are winless in nine league and cup games but remain unbeaten at home after four successive draws as they seek three points which would shoot them up the table.