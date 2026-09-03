Hull condemn 'disgusting' racial abuse aimed at new signing Robinio Vaz

Hull City on Thursday ‌condemned racist abuse directed at ‌new signing Robinio Vaz ‌on social media and ‌said they were working with ‌authorities to identify those responsible.

The 19-year-old French striker ‌joined the newly promoted ⁠Premier League side on loan from ​Italian club AS Roma on transfer deadline ​day.

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"No individual should ever experience discriminatory abuse, and ⁠the club ​will provide Robinio with our full support," Hull said in a statement.

"We are ‌also working with Humberside Police and other relevant authorities to identify the accounts responsible for this disgusting abuse, so that appropriate action can be taken against those individuals."

Hull ‌have enjoyed a strong ​start to life back ‌in the top flight, winning their opening two matches, and host Aston Villa on Saturday.