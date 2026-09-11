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Hull City winger Sorba "unscathed" after flipping car on his way to training this week

Hull City winger Sorba "unscathed" after flipping car on his way to training this week
Hull City winger Sorba "unscathed" after flipping car on his way to training this weekRichard Lee / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Hull City have released a statement to confirm that Sorba Thomas is uninjured after flipping his car this morning.

Sorba has escaped without injury after his £60,000 Land Rover Defender overturned near his club’s training base this morning in what was a horrific incident. 

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Pictures of his car circulated online, with smashed glass surrounding the vehicle that was fully upside down on the narrow street. 

Responding to the incident, Hull released a statement as they confirmed Sorba has escaped unharmed. 

"Hull City is relieved to confirm that Sorba Thomas is unharmed following a road traffic accident near to the club’s Cottingham training ground," a statement from the club read. 

"The club is aware of images of Sorba’s car circulating on social media and can reassure supporters that he has sustained no injuries and emerged from his vehicle completely unscathed." 

Hull are due to visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon but after such a shock, Sorba is unlikely to feature under manager Sergej Jakirovic who was named Premier League Manager of the Month on Friday morning. 

The Tigers will hope to continue their unbeaten run against the Blues in what will be a very tough test for Jakirovic’s side who have never beaten Chelsea away from home. He will aim to make history after an excellent start to life in the English top flight. 

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Premier LeagueSorba ThomasSergej JakirovicHull CityChelsea

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