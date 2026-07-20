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Hull City want Leon Bailey to turbocharge Premier League return

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey.
Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey.Profimedia

Hull City are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window as part of ambitious squad update following their promotion back to the top-flight in May.

The Tigers are back in the Premier League for the first time since 2017 and head coach Sergej Jakirović has been given a healthy transfer budget to work with as veteran goalkeeper Jack Butland has already arrived.

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Alongside looking to add some Premier League experience to his ranks, Jakirović is on the hunt for goals and pace in his attack, to avoid being dragged into an instant relegation battle.

As per reports from The Athletic, the club have have reached out to Aston Villa over a possible offer for Leon Bailey, with the 28-year-old now into the final year of his contract at Villa Park.

The Jamaica international has struggled for game time under Unai Emery in the last 18 months and spent the second half of the 2025/26 season on loan at AS Roma.

Roma opted against retaining him on a permanent basis after a mixed spell in the Italian capital and his place at Villa remains unchanged despite Donyell Malen and Youri Tielemans moving on.

Hull are looking to offer in the region of £5M for Bailey and Emery is open to an exit as Villa look to reduce their bloated salary bill.

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Premier LeagueLeon BaileySergej JakirovicHull CityAston VillaFootball transfers

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