Chelsea hold "formal talks" with Palace as they prepare to submit £55M bid for Lacroix

Chelsea are ready to bid for Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix as manager Xabi Alonso aims to improve his defence.

The Blues have already reportedly agreed a £117M deal for Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers but are not stepping there as Alonso makes a move for France international Lacroix.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arsenal were keen on signing Rogers before missing out and after links connecting them to Lacroix, they are set to miss out on their target once more despite winning the Premier League last season and Chelsea finishing 10th.

Transfer expert revealed details on the move on Sunday afternoon, stating that Chelsea are deep into talks with the Eagles who are open to selling for the right price.

“Chelsea have now held formal talks with Crystal Palace over a move for Maxence Lacroix. #AFC also appreciate Lacroix.

“Palace value the French centre-back at at least £55m. Jan Paul van Hecke's move to Spurs being used as a yardstick.”

Teamtalk state that Lacroix is viewed as a cornerstone of Alonso’s long-term defensive rebuild as Chelsea build a side that can challenge for the Champions League over the coming seasons.

Lacroix moved to Selhurst Park two years ago from Wolfsburg for £18M, helping lift the FA Cup, Community Shield and UEFA Conference League under former manager Oliver Glasner.

With the defender still having three years remaining on his £60,000-a-week contract at Selhurst Park, Palace are in a strong position to sell as Chelsea prepare their offer this week.