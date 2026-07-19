Hull City reportedly agree Matt Targett deal as they chase Aston Villa star Leon Bailey

Hull City are making major moves in the summer transfer window as they snap up Matt Targett and potentially Leon Bailey.

After his release from Newcastle United this summer, the Tigers have decided to snap up Targett who made 45 appearances and recorded eight goal contributions as Middlesbrough reached the Championship play-off final last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hull are keen on Targett who reports suggest will be announced by the East Yorkshire side in the coming week as they believe he can offer them strength in midfield in what will be a gruelling Premier League campaign.

Hull Live report that the 30 year old is expected to undergo a medical and will join Sergej Jakirovic's squad for their pre-season training camp in Slovenia, which begins on Monday.

On top of Targett, The Athletic state that Hull are also Villa winger Leon Bailey, having returned from a six month loan spell at Italian club Roma in January

.

The report states that Bailey is not in Villa plans going forward even after agreeing the sale of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea over the past week.

Bailey joined Villa from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2021 for a fee in the region of £30m and as transfer interest grows in the 28 year old who is also said to be wanted by Trabzonspor and Celta Vigo interested.

Hull are looking to build a squad to deal with the step up to the top tier and Bailey alongside Targett could be the first steps towards survival under manager Sergej Jakirović.