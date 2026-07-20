Aston Villa eye TWO Chelsea outcasts as summer targets

Unai Emery is looking to bolster several areas in his Aston Villa squad this summer after losing Youri Tielemans to Manchester United.

Tielemans' exit was an unexpected setback for Emery, but the Villa hierarchy have moved swiftly to bring in Joao Gomes from relegated Wolves, plus a club record fee of £50M+ for Switzerland international Johan Manzambi from SC Freiburg.

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Emery's next focus is on his attack, with Morgan Rogers linked with a sensational £116M move to Chelsea, alongside planned exits for Evann Guessand and Leon Bailey.

Villa are confident of landing the above Premier League transfer record fee for Rogers, and that could be instantly reinvested back into Chelsea, with Teamtalk.com reporting Emery is chasing Alejandro Garnacho and Nicolas Jackson.

Both players are on the fringes of Xabi Alonso's plans at Stamford Bridge, and could be sold, if Villa meet their combined asking price of around £85M.

Jackson is rumoured to be the stronger target, with Alonso still assessing Garnacho, but the Argentinian is expected to move on if Rogers arrives next month.

Bayern Munich opted against permanently signing Jackson at the end of last season, after the Senegalese striker netted 11 goals on loan in Bavaria, and Villa could potentially offer another loan package with a purchase option included for 2027.