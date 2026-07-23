Hull City sign Matt Targett: Hopefully we can get the place rocking for the new season!

Matt Targett has now signed for newly promoted Hull City on a free transfer following his departure from Newcastle United.

Targett, 30, has made 164 appearances in the Premier League and adds a ton of much-needed experience to a Tigers squad who are entering the English top flight for the first time in almost a decade.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former Aston Villa defender saw his Newcastle contract end on the 30th June 2026 as he became a free agent.

Hull were quick to snap him, and his former teammate Jack Butland up for free in what has been a busy window so far for the side.

Ilicali played a huge role

Speaking to the club website about the move, Targett admitted club owner Acun Ilicali helped convince him to make the move to East Yorkshire.

“I’m delighted to be here. It was during the England game on Saturday night that my agent rang me and said Hull City were interested.

“The next minute, I was on a phone call with the owner. He is very invested in the football club and speaks very passionately, so it didn’t take much convincing to join.

“Speaking to boys who have been here previously, they spoke very highly of the club, so it was a no-brainer.

“It’s going to be a massive challenge, but we can take huge confidence from what the likes of Sunderland and Leeds did last season.”

Targett will be a leader in the side

The Hull squad will look to Targett for advice and guidance heading into the new season, something he is ready to give as they aim to avoid dropping back down to the Championship.

“I’m at an age now where I feel like I am an experienced head to pass on previous experience of the Premier League to players who have not been in this situation. I’m hoping I’ll be a huge help in the dressing room.

“It’s a great group, very welcoming and easy to fit in. I played with Jack Butland at England youth level – he’s the only one I knew coming into the team.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the fans and hopefully we can get the place rocking for the new season.”