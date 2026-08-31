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Hull City set to sign midfielder Tim Iroegbunam from Everton

Hull City set to sign midfielder Tim Iroegbunam from Everton
Hull City set to sign midfielder Tim Iroegbunam from EvertonSportimage, Sportimage Ltd / Alamy / Profimedia

Hull City have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Everton midfielder Tim Iroegbunam.

The 23-year-old joined Everton from Aston Villa in June 2024 and has since made 53 appearances across all competitions for the Merseyside club.

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Iroegbunam was never really a first team regular, however, and is now on the verge of joining newly promoted Hull, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It’s understood the East Yorkshire club will pay an initial fee of £12.7 million, plus another £10.3 million in potential add-ons.

It’s certainly been a busy summer for the newly promoted side with Iroegbunam set to become their 13th signing of the transfer window.

Hull are currently third in the Premier League table with two wins from their two games, so their transfer strategy is clearly working.

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Premier LeagueTim IroegbunamHull CityEvertonFootball transfers

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