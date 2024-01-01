Hughes assures Liverpool fans of 'transfer market crescendo'

Tribal Football
Liverpool chief Richard Hughes expects an exciting final month of the summer market.

Hughes says business is currently slow-going due to the international tournaments currently underway.

"When there are major competitions during - and we have Copa, Euros and Olympics - the summer, the attention will be there," he said.

"After the flurry in June, my prediction is that it will calm down a bit in July, when August starts and coaches have had more time to work with players and opinions will be more set, you may see a situation where there is a bit of a hurry to get things done and make sure everyone's squad is in order.

"I don't think this summer will be any different. Who knows what will transpire economically, it is hard to say, that was probably the reason for June.

"I would say a quiet July and a crescendo in August awaits us all."

