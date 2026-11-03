Huge boost for Arsenal as William Saliba returns to training ahead of Slavia Prague test

Arsenal defender William Saliba has returned to training as manager Mikel Arteta weighs up his defensive options.

Arsenal are yet to suffer defeat in the Champions League league phase as they take on a Slavia Prague side still searching for their first win of the tournament on Wednesday evening.

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The Gunners were blessed against Liverpool over the weekend as Declan Rice, Noni Madueke and Riccardo Calafiori were able to help grab a 1-0 win at Anfield, and now the side may see another familiar face return.

Saliba is yet to make an appearance for the Premier League champions this season due to a back issue he picked up during the World Cup semi-finals.

He was able to avoid surgery and has now resumed working individually back out on the grass at Arsenal’s training ground as he steps up his recovery behind the scenes.

“Next week, we have another MRI with him to see how the healing process is at the moment,” Arteta said last week. “Every sign so far has been very, very positive. It will be great to have him."

Now, after returning to training, reports have claimed that the Frenchman could make the squad to face Slavia Prague on Wednesday night in what would be an incredible defensive boost.

If Arsenal remain cautious, Saliba could make his first appearance against Hull City over the weekend as the North London side seek to continue their title charge, which sees them top of the Premier League by three points.

Saliba made 50 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions last season and questions have already been raised as to whether he will step in and replace Ezri Konsa at the back.