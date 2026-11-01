Declan Rice admits Arteta 'wants more from him' as Arsenal creative force

Arsenal have moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table thanks to a gritty 1-0 Premier League win at Liverpool.

Declan Rice teed up Kai Havertz for an early breakthrough at Anfield as the travelling Gunners fans tasted a top-flight victory there for the first time in 14 years.

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It was a defensive masterclass from Mikel Arteta's team in the closing stages with Liverpool also controversially denied a penalty late on.

Rice's assist is his fifth in the Premier League so far this season, already matching his tally from 2025/26, and the England international revealed Arteta is pushing him for a greater impact going forward.

"The manager had a really good, honest conversation with me at the start of the season. He still thinks I can do more for this club and I think I have been feeling really good this season.

"I am so happy for Havertz because he deserved that goal and the 1-0 win. It's demanding, but this is what this team does. You can only take the table seriously in the February, March games; anything between now and then, you have to just win."