Hudson (17) made Man City bench for Juventus defeat

Manchester City’s teenage Academy goalkeeper Max Hudson was on the senior bench last night.

The 17-year-old saton the bench with Stefan Oretga Moreno as one of the goalkeeper options.

The Wales under-18 international did not see any action, as Ederson was in goal for the whole game against Juventus.

The youngster will be hoping to learn from the experience, despite City’s 2-0 away loss.

He also played for City’s Under-21s in last month’s EFL Trophy trip to Lincoln City.

Hudson played the full 90 minutes in last Friday’s FA Youth Cup third round against Crystal Palace, which City won 1-0.

