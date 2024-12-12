Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe and Vini score as Real Madrid edge Atalanta in five-goal thriller
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Slovan Bratislava no easy opponent
Man Utd willing to listen to offers for Real Madrid target Lisandro
Man Utd open talks with Cerro Porteno for Leon

Hudson (17) made Man City bench for Juventus defeat

Ansser Sadiq
Hudson (17) made Man City bench for Juventus defeat
Hudson (17) made Man City bench for Juventus defeatTribalfootball
Manchester City’s teenage Academy goalkeeper Max Hudson was on the senior bench last night.

The 17-year-old saton the bench with Stefan Oretga Moreno as one of the goalkeeper options.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Wales under-18 international did not see any action, as Ederson was in goal for the whole game against Juventus.

The youngster will be hoping to learn from the experience, despite City’s 2-0 away loss.

He also played for City’s Under-21s in last month’s EFL Trophy trip to Lincoln City.

Hudson played the full 90 minutes in last Friday’s FA Youth Cup third round against Crystal Palace, which City won 1-0.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueHudson MaxManchester CityJuventus
Related Articles
Man City coach Wilkinson upbeat after UYL draw with Juventus
Motta delighted as Juventus outclass Man City
Man City boss Guardiola on Juventus defeat: No excuses now