Howe upset for Newcastle midfielder Joelinton after home robbery

Ansser Sadiq
Howe devastated after Joelinton's home is targeted for robbery once again
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has vowed to do everything to protect Joelinton and his family.

The Brazilian has seen his home burglarized for the second time, ten months after the first break in.

He even posted a public plea on social media for his family to be left alone at their home.

"Obviously, he was shaken up initially," Howe told reporters. 

"I have had several conversations with him about his situation, his family and his family's well being, which, of course, is the priority.

"Very sad to see that happen to him again. Once is bad enough. To see him in that situation again in the same property with the same outcome, I felt really sorry for him. 

“As a football club, we are helping him through this process and doing everything we can to ensure the safety of himself, his family and his possessions."

 

