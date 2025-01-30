Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

Howe opens up on Newcastle's financial restrictions during January transfer window

Ansser Sadiq
Howe opens up on Newcastle's financial restrictions during the January transfer window
Howe opens up on Newcastle's financial restrictions during the January transfer windowAction Plus
Head coach Eddie Howe has clarified Newcastle United's stance on loan signings for the remainder of the January window. 

The club faces restrictions on cash deals due to the Premier League’s PSR rule book. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Howe noted that loan deals can be just as costly as permanent transfers on the books.

On a possible loan move, Howe said: "Yes, of course there is. But then you have to look at the cost. 

“Everyone has an assumption that a loan deal comes with minimal cost. Loan deals can be just as expensive as a permanent transfer.

"Although they don't have the legacy of one, sometimes they are short-term. So you have that and you have the quality of player available on loan. I am not sure they exist."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHowe EddieNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle boss Howe talks market and FA Cup "magic"
Howe opens up on Newcastle's transfer strategy with financial restrictions in place
Howe reveals Newcastle player he would not let leave this January