Howe opens up on Newcastle's financial restrictions during January transfer window

Howe opens up on Newcastle's financial restrictions during the January transfer window

Head coach Eddie Howe has clarified Newcastle United's stance on loan signings for the remainder of the January window.

The club faces restrictions on cash deals due to the Premier League’s PSR rule book.

Howe noted that loan deals can be just as costly as permanent transfers on the books.

On a possible loan move, Howe said: "Yes, of course there is. But then you have to look at the cost.

“Everyone has an assumption that a loan deal comes with minimal cost. Loan deals can be just as expensive as a permanent transfer.

"Although they don't have the legacy of one, sometimes they are short-term. So you have that and you have the quality of player available on loan. I am not sure they exist."