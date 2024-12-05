Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini on facing Sant Andreu in Copa: We must improve everywhere
Borussia Dortmund set to loan Man Utd defender
Man Utd to bid for Feyenoord playmaker
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Gallagher plays like Koke

Howe on Mitchell's comments about Newcastle: I will stand up for our transfer business

Zack Oaten
Howe on Mitchell's comments about Newcastle: I will stand up for our transfer business
Howe on Mitchell's comments about Newcastle: I will stand up for our transfer businessAction Plus
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has stood up for the club's transfer business after sporting director Paul Mitchell questioned their recruitment.

Mitchell openly questioned Newcastle's recruitment processes in the past and pondered whether they were “fit for purpose” to which Howe responded that he was “very proud of the body of work that we did” at the club. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now, speaking to Up Front, Howe has emphasized the importance of building a relationship to help the club grow despite media reports stating the pair are in constant battle behind the scenes. 

“It's got to be teamwork, it's got to be collaboration, and I know Paul feels the same way. There was a lot of noise in the summer and I understand it's the media's job to blow everything up to make stories. The reality is, internally, it wasn't like that. We're forming a new relationship. 

"I'm not going to shy away from the fact that I will protect or stand up for our transfer business. I think it's been really good. Excellent recruitment. I love the players we got. 

"It's really difficult for me to comment on what Paul meant - only he can articulate that to you - but the most important thing is how we work going forward and the decisions we make in the future." 

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Newcastle UtdPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Steven Carr exclusive: Howe's biggest problem is that he has overachieved at Newcastle
Howe: Newcastle went toe-to-toe and matched Liverpool
Newcastle boss Howe on Trippier's absence: We've certainly missed his attacking attributes