Howe dismisses speculation about his future and commits to Newcastle

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has moved to dismiss speculation about his future.

The manager has been asked once again whether his position at the club is weakened.

Fans are concerned that CEO Darren Eales and recently-appointed sporting director Paul Mitchell may not be Howe allies.

“I think when PIF (Saudi royal family) took over, and don’t want to speak for PIF, that is very difficult to do, I think the landscape was different then, compared to now," Howe told reporters last week.

"A lot has changed in terms of PSR: the biggest change, the inability to spend, and our need to comply with rules to prevent a points deduction.

“Of course that impacts the ability to progress the club as quickly as maybe they wanted to. I don’t think the dream dies, necessarily, it takes a lot longer.

“We have got to build our revenue streams, that is the biggest thing. Bring more money into the football club, however we do that, sponsorship, loads of things. That is the big thing we need to focus on in the next ten years, whether I am lucky enough to see any of that, who knows. So the dream is not over, it is just going to take a lot, lot longer.”