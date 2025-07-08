Nottingham Forest eye €40m Anthony Elanga replacement

Nottingham Forest are reportedly keen on signing PSV's €40 million rated winger Johan Bakayoko as a replacement for Newcastle-bound Anthony Elanga.

Elanga, 23, took a major step towards a move to St James’ Park after the two clubs came to an agreement over a £55 million deal.

The Sweden international was a key player for high-flying Forest last season, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists in his 43 games.

Hoping to build upon their impressive season, Forest have turned their attention to PSV winger Johan Bakayoko, according to Sacha Tavolieri.

PSV will demand a fee of €40m for the winger with Monaco and Borussia Dortmund also understood to be interested.