Goalscorers Murphy and Barnes admit Newcastle targeting top 4 finish

Paul Vegas
Newcastle United goalscorers Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes admits they're going for a top four finish after victory at Leicester City.

Murphy struck twice and Barnes also scored as Newcastle won 3-0 at Leicester on Monday night.

"I think the message going into it was to get a quick start," said Murphy afterwards. "Knowing that if we got a quick start 'could their fans turn on them?' That plays into our hands. We got off to a quick start with some goals which was good.

 "We always talk about box occupation, can we flood the box. You can see how many players we had in the box and it makes it difficult to defend. I saw it really late but got my foot on it."

He also said: "I'm exactly where I need to be, at the back post tapping it in. It's always nice to hear numbers, to score, I love assisting. If I can add value every game then regardless of the numbers I'll always be content.

"It's been unbelievable. The bus tour was out of this world, such a great day. You can see why the greats get addicted to winning trophies, the feeling it gives you. Now we're back training, you want that again next season. We want to keep striving for better and taste it again."

 

 

On Champions League qualification. Murphy added: "It's hugely important for us. We can see other English teams doing really well, we've had a taste of it last season. We've got eight games to go now, no other distractions. I think we can really put a challenge up to the teams around us, one game it can all change so we need to keep the pressure on."

Meanwhile, Barnes stated:  "We are going into games at the minute feeling confident we are going to win. That is the mindset we need for the rest of the season. We have a lot to play for and need to keep this run going.

"We know we are in a good position in the table. All we can do is our job and win our games and we will finish in the top four or five. If we win the games the teams will be chasing us and not us chasing them."

