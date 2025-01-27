Howe admits he is "desperate" to keep Newcastle striker Isak despite Arsenal interest

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe stated that he's 'desperate' to keep Alexander Isak.

Howe doesn’t want to lose Isak despite pressure to comply with the Premier League's strict PSR rules. 

Howe emphasized Isak's importance to the team, highlighting his contributions and potential for future success. 

He stated: “I think with Alex he's got a long contract anyway and we have to be really careful regarding our spending due to PSR.

"It's not a clearcut situation. Every decision we make as a football club has a knock-on effect. We, of course, love Alex and are desperate for him to stay at Newcastle for many years and score loads of goals for us, but I don't see a short-term issue with his contract.

"At this moment in time, Alex just needs to focus on his football. Whether that is him saying, 'I'm fine. I've got four years left on my contract, I'm happy at the club and I just want to play my best football'. That is the ideal world.

"But, of course, nothing in football is straightforward, so I'm sure there will be ongoing discussions between Alex, his representatives and the club. Alex can only help his situation by playing well."

