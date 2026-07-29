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Bournemouth sensation Eli Junior Kroupi out for months after foot surgery

Bournemouth sensation Eli Junior Kroupi out for months after foot surgery
Bournemouth sensation Eli Junior Kroupi out for months after foot surgeryNews Images, News Images LTD / Alamy / Profimedia

Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi is reported set to be sidelined for three to four months after undergoing foot surgery.

The 20-year-old had an incredible 2025-26, scoring 13 goals in 33 Premier League games, just 21 of which were from the first whistle.

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Kroupi has since been linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe, with the likes of Barcelona, PSG, Arsenal, and Chelsea said to be keen.

Now, according to David Ornstein, a summer move is looking unlikely after he suffered an injury during Bournemouth’s pre-season trip to Austria.

He has since returned to England and undergone foot surgery. Kroupi is now expected to miss the next three to four months.

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Premier LeagueEli Junior KroupiBournemouth