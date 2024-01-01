Tribal Football
Hinshelwood happy to be back in action at Brighton
Brighton midfielder Jack Hinshelwood has admitted that he didn’t want a summer holiday this offseason.

The midfielder has been working hard on getting back to full fitness for Albion.

He returned to action in a friendly game against Queens Park Rangers, getting a half-hour run out.

Post-game, he told The Argus: “I had maybe a couple of weeks off, but it was hard for them to keep me away.

“I couldn’t wait to get back on the grass and see the boys again.

“I think, individually, I want to build on last season.

“I think at the time of the injury I had had a good run of games.

“I’d like to do similar again and get back in the team and performing again.”

