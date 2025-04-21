Hermansen offers Leicester fresh commitment

Mads Hermansen says he's ready to go down with Leicester City.

The Foxes' relegation was confirmed with defeat at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

Speaking with Viaplay, the goalkeeper said: "It's a fantastic club that has every opportunity to build something fantastic.

"We weren't able to do it this year, but I'm sure we'll be able to put something really good together next year."

Asked if his comments confirm he expects to stay, Hermansen was clear.

He added, "Basically, I have a contract with Leicester."