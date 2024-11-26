Henry-Francis back with Arsenal after Ireland loan

Jack Henry-Francis has returned to senior training at Arsenal.

The midfielder has been on-loan with Sligo Rovers in Ireland.

With the season concluded, Henry-Francis was back at London Colney last week and has been part of first team training in recent days.

With Rovers, Henry-Francis made 13 appearances.

Another loan in January could be on the cards for the 21 year-old.

