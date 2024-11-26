Henry-Francis back with Arsenal after Ireland loan
Jack Henry-Francis has returned to senior training at Arsenal.
The midfielder has been on-loan with Sligo Rovers in Ireland.
Advertisement
Advertisement
With the season concluded, Henry-Francis was back at London Colney last week and has been part of first team training in recent days.
With Rovers, Henry-Francis made 13 appearances.
Another loan in January could be on the cards for the 21 year-old.
- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play