Glasner happy to grind out Palace win against Ipswich: They made it difficult

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner was delighted with his players for their 1-0 win against Ipswich Town.

Glasner was pleased with his players' focus as Ismaila Sarr's wonderful chip proved the winner on 82 minutes.

He told Palace TV: “It was a tough game – a game how we expected it. Ipswich made it difficult for us, and they make it difficult for any opposition in the league. I think they haven’t got the results maybe they’ve deserved in the last weeks.

“We knew, especially when we missed a few clear chances, that makes it just even harder. We can't always expect that the players will perform at their top level, like they did against Villa, being very efficient, because we're all not always on our top level.

“But we could see a big effort from the beginning, I could see that we created many chances and we missed them. Of course, they also had two or three – we needed Dean Henderson in two or three situations to help us.

“And then it was important to stay patient, because in the last similar games against Everton and Brentford, we made the decisive mistake and lost the game – whereas today, we waited for this situation and then we were ruthless with Ismaila Sarr’s finish, and took the win.

“I’m really pleased now, four wins in a row, three Premier League wins in a row. It's tough for every team in the Premier League to get three wins, and this group did it, so I think we all can be very pleased with the results and with the performances in the last weeks.

“Every team in the Premier League can score a goal. And when Ismaila cleared off the goal line (from an Ipswich corner), it was after a set play – they did it well, tthey scored a similar goal against Nottingham (Forest) in the FA Cup (on Monday). We were prepared, but they were blocking well.

“It's the same with how we score goals. It's the Premier League, it's the best league in the world, and therefore we need to be at our top (level) in defending, because what we know is that we always can create chances and score goals.

“Even today, I think our xG was 3.5, so this is outstanding. But we missed the chances. And then we stayed patient, waited for the next situation – and again, an amazing finish.

“Now it's also a moment you don't have very often during a season to breathe, because we have three weeks, no competitive game, and we will breathe and prepare in the best way to be ready for the end of the season.”