Henderson mutually agrees Brentford exit as Chelsea close in

Brentford have confirmed that midfielder Jordan Henderson will leave the club after coming to a mutual agreement with him to terminate his contract, amid interest from Xabi Alonso's Chelsea.

It was reported by The Athletic on Monday, July 27th that Chelsea were keen on deals for veteran players Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson.

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Those appear to have progressed, with Brentford confirming that Henderson will become a free agent after just one season at the club.

The England international arrived from Ajax last summer and played 34 times across all competitions, securing himself a spot in the Three Lions' World Cup squad.

“I leave Brentford with a lot of gratitude for the opportunity the club gave me, and for the support and care shown to me and my family from day one," Henderson said.

“Coming back to the Premier League was really important to me, and Brentford gave me that chance. I’ll always be thankful for that.

“I hope I was able to play my part in helping the team through an important period for the club. We achieved a lot together last season, and it’s something everyone involved should be proud of.

“Brentford is a special football club. It’s ambitious, progressive and full of good people. From the owners and leadership, to the coaching staff, the players and everyone behind the scenes, it’s been a privilege to be part of it."

His departure opens the door for a move to Chelsea, despite still recovering from an arm injury suffered whilst at the World Cup with England.