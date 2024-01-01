Tribal Football
Heckingbottom proud of Preston players after Fulham Cup shock
Championship side Preston North End came away with a remarkable win last night.

The lower league side stunned Premier League side Fulham in the Carabao Cup third round.

Both teams played out a stalemate in normal time, with Preston winning 16-15 on penalties.

Post-game, manager Paul Heckingbottom: "I've never been involved in a shootout like that.

"As it wore on, eight-all, nine-all, it made me more determined to win it because of the effort and commitment put in to get to penalties.

"We were the team, certainly in injury time, trying to get the game to penalties. It was a great atmosphere. We'll look forward to the draw but we have to park it, we have other things to focus on now."

