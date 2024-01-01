Silva says he is prepared for "difficult" clash against Preston in a huge mid-week cup tie

Fulham manager Marco Silva has spoken ahead of his side's Third Round Carabao Cup tie against Preston North End.

Silva is ready to visit Deepdale, which he says will be a huge test for his side.

“It's always difficult to go there to play, always difficult,” Silva said. “Of course, they changed the manager at the beginning of the season, but we know that it’s always a different game.

“It's not a Championship competition for them, they are playing against a Premier League side and it’s always an opportunity for the players to show up, to show their quality.

“We know this, we had a good experience 20 days ago against Birmingham away from home. Of course, we got the job done, but it was really difficult for us – the way Birmingham approached the game, the intensity, the energy, and we expect the same from Preston.

“We have to be really solid, and of course after show our quality, to implement our quality on the pitch, to be able to play the next round.”

The Portuguese boss said his side must be ambitious as they look to push as far as possible into the tournament.

“Being professional, being serious, is the main thing for us in the competition,” he said. “Playing with ambition, too.

“We know what we are capable of doing, but at the same time, we know that we must be fully focused and fully motivated for that game, because in that game anything can happen.

“It’s important for what we have been doing the last two seasons in different competitions. Two seasons ago, Quarter-Finals of the FA Cup, last season (Carabao Cup) Semi-Finals for the first time ever in the history of the football club, and it’s really important for us to keep taking these steps forward.

“We are really positive, and of course we have to show tomorrow evening that we are capable of doing it again.”