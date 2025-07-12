Heaton lays out ambitions after winning new Man Utd deal

Tom Heaton is happy to be playing on for Manchester United this new season.

The veteran goalkeeper, 39, penned a new 12-month deal a fortnight ago.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It's obviously a privilege for anyone who gets the opportunity to extend their stay at a club like this," Heaton told manutd.com.

“There’s a lot of factors that go into the decision. I’ll be the first to say I’ve not played an awful lot of football over the last few weeks. I’ve still got that drive and desire to play. But there is also the other side of it. I’ve spent a long time at this football club, I’m a United fan and you want to be part of it.

“You want to be part of the success. It’s been a difficult period and last season didn’t finish how we wanted it to. But this club demands success and I think we’ve got a real good foundation to go and do that.”

I'm here to lead and support

Heaton also insists he won't settle for being a training partner for the coming year.

“My priority is playing and working hard to try and get in the team,” Heaton said.

“That’s always the priority, but as a senior player, and someone who signed at 11, left aged 24 and came back at 35, the values of this football club are ingrained inside me and I want to make sure that new players who come into the building have an understanding of what the club means to the fans, what the traditions are, what the values are, as well as accepting that it also requires a period to evolve.

“I see that as part of my role, being supportive. Even with the new players, Matheus (Cunha) and Diego (Leon) coming through the door, offering that support if they need anything.

“I think it’s about driving yourself and people see that, so people see that when you’re at it, you’re doing things properly, that’s the first marker. It's a big part of it in my position at this moment.

"And Bruno (Fernandes, club captain) and I have a brilliant relationship, so I try and help him in any way I possibly can. I think he does a magnificent job."