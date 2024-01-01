Havertz delighted with goal in Arsenal victory

Kai Havertz was delighted being part of Arsenal's win against Wolves.

Havertz struck as the Gunners won 2-0 on the day.

He said of his goal, “When (Bukayo Saka) gets those balls in those positions, then you know he’s a big threat. He can put the ball wherever you want it, and I think the timing of the ball and the run was perfect, so it was a good goal.

“It’s always nice to score as a striker. You always want to score, contribute with goals and assists and so I’m very pleased.

“When you get a good feeling, especially in friendly games, it’s always nice. I think we were, in general, happy with the pre-season and we especially played well in the last two games. That prepares you quite well for the Premier League.”

Havertz also said: “I think we can be happy with the win and three points.

“It was a tough game, but I think that was clear – the first game of the season is always tough, so 2-0 is a good result for us. There’s some room to improve, and we’re going to work on that.

“I think that’s how we all felt after the final whistle, there was a lot of work, especially in the second half. We defended quite deep at times, so I think in total, we’re happy not to concede a goal, score two goals and it’s a good result for us.

“(Villa) is always a tough match and we’re going to be hungry to win this game, especially after last season. We’re going to do everything to win it.”