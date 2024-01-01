Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona coach Flick explains Thiago exit as replacement named
Barcelona coach Flick: Valencia too soon for Olmo
Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains Sancho squad axe amid PSG talk; Garnacho super-sub role
Arsenal reach agreement with Real Sociedad star

Havertz delighted with goal in Arsenal victory

Havertz delighted with goal in Arsenal victory
Havertz delighted with goal in Arsenal victory
Havertz delighted with goal in Arsenal victoryAction Plus
Kai Havertz was delighted being part of Arsenal's win against Wolves.

Havertz struck as the Gunners won 2-0 on the day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said of his goal, “When (Bukayo Saka) gets those balls in those positions, then you know he’s a big threat. He can put the ball wherever you want it, and I think the timing of the ball and the run was perfect, so it was a good goal.

“It’s always nice to score as a striker. You always want to score, contribute with goals and assists and so I’m very pleased.

“When you get a good feeling, especially in friendly games, it’s always nice. I think we were, in general, happy with the pre-season and we especially played well in the last two games. That prepares you quite well for the Premier League.”

Havertz also said: “I think we can be happy with the win and three points.

“It was a tough game, but I think that was clear – the first game of the season is always tough, so 2-0 is a good result for us. There’s some room to improve, and we’re going to work on that.

“I think that’s how we all felt after the final whistle, there was a lot of work, especially in the second half. We defended quite deep at times, so I think in total, we’re happy not to concede a goal, score two goals and it’s a good result for us.

“(Villa) is always a tough match and we’re going to be hungry to win this game, especially after last season. We’re going to do everything to win it.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueHavertz KaiArsenalWolves
Related Articles
Arteta praises Havertz after Arsenal win
Chris Turner exclusive: How Fergie transformed Man Utd; my big Sheffield Wednesday regret; today's Prem keepers
Arteta "so happy" as Arsenal defeat Wolves