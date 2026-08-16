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Harry Redknapp to star in film based on one of the strangest stories at West Ham

Harry Redknapp to star in film about based on one of the strangest stories at West Ham
Harry Redknapp to star in film about based on one of the strangest stories at West HamWNS / SWNS / Profimedia

Harry Redknapp will star in Halftime Hero made by Sir Ridley Scott based on a bizarre story at West Ham.

Redknapp once pulled an abusive fan from the crowd and put him on the field for West Ham. This fans was named Steve Davies who dreamed of playing for the Hammers. 

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Davies was pulled from the stands to face pre-season friendly against Oxford City back in 1994 in what is one of the most bizarre stories in English football history. 

What’s even better is that he scored for West Ham but sadly the goal was never caught on camera. Davies instantly became a club legend and his antics are now being made into a film starring Eddie Marsan who will play Redknapp and Anson Boon who will play Davies. 

Steve, who went on to run a courier firm, said in 2013: “I just hit it. It was like time stopped still. It was the greatest moment of my life. 

“After that, I was exhausted. I was on 30 cigarettes a day back then. I had a couple of cigs and a couple of beers in the first half, didn’t I?” 

Redknapp gives Davies a shot

Redknapp previously recalled the incident as he descibed Davies’ behaviour on the sidelines. 

"There’s a guy next to the dug-out. He’s got West Ham tattooed all over his arms and neck. 

"After two minutes, he started on me, ‘We ain’t got Lee Chapman up front do we? I ain’t coming every week if he’s playing.’ 

"Half-time I made five subs. I was running out of players. Then we got another injury, so I said to this guy, ‘Oi, can you play as good as you talk?’" 

Redknapp himself is reportedly making a cameo in the movie as per The Sun and the film is currently in production from Ridley Scott’s production company Scott Free Productions as well as several other studios. 

 

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