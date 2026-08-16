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Matthew Jarvis says it will be a "huge, huge disaster" if West Ham do not gain promotion

Matthew Jarvis says it will be a "huge, huge disaster" if West Ham do not gain promotion
Matthew Jarvis says it will be a "huge, huge disaster" if West Ham do not gain promotionČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Former West Ham and Wolves winger Matthew Jarvis has given his honest thoughts on the Hammers ahead of a tough campaign.

West Ham were relegated from the Premier League after 15 years back in May in what is one of the lowest points in the club’s history. 

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The Hammers have sold the likes of Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville for astronomical fees but have managed to hold on to the likes of Jarrod Bowen who has scored 85 goals in 280 appearances for West Ham since joining from Hull City. 

Promotion is the goal for the club this season in what will be an incredibly tough campaign for the side who are the favourites to bounce straight back up. 

Speaking to Casino Kings, Jarvis revealed that it will be a complete disaster if promotion is not achieved this season. 

“The pressure is going to be on West Ham every single game, the away side are going to arrive fearless and with no pressure. They don't expect to win, so they will play with freedom.  

“It'll be a huge, huge disaster if they don’t come back up at the first time of asking. Not just for financial reasons, but for the whole fan base and the culture and the players.  

“We know the situation with Jarrod Bowen, we know the situation with everyone else. There will be a hunger and desire to get promoted this season from all the players new and old. 

“But if you just fall short you end up losing the better players who have agreed to stay, there are further financial implications on and off the pitch. There is a lot of pressure.  

“There's no beating around the bush. It’s going to be a long season full of cup finals and pressure for West Ham and the league looks the strongest it has been in a long time.” 

West Ham United travel to Turf Moor to face fellow relegated side Burnley in their opening clash where 3 points are vital to kick start the season. 

 

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Premier LeagueMatthew JarvisJarrod BowenCrysencio SummervilleWest HamWolvesChampionship

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