Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Wednesday chairman admits he wants Jamie Vardy: He'd be somebody we'd be thrilled to have!

Wednesday chairman admits he wants Jamie Vardy: He'd be somebody we'd be thrilled to have!
Wednesday chairman admits he wants Jamie Vardy: He'd be somebody we'd be thrilled to have!ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / www.imagephotoagency.it

Sheffield Wednesday Chairman David Storch has revealed there is serious interest in iconic striker Jamie Vardy.

Vardy departed Leicester City in 2025 a club legend, having racked up 183 goals in over 400 appearances for the Foxes as he led them to multiple trophies including the Premier League title in 2016. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The 39 year old is currently a free agent after leaving Cremonese following their relegation from Serie A. He managed 7 Serie A goals for the Italian side but could not help the side dropping down a division. 

Vardy, who has been linked with a move to recently relegaed West Ham, grew up supporting Wednesday and as he seeks a new adventure a move to his boyhood side could be possible, 

Chairman David Storch told talkSPORT this week that the club are interested in a move which would see Vardy drop down to League One where his former side Leicester are currently fighting for promotion. 

"At some point I'll be able to tell a story; this might not be the right time, but Jamie is somebody that we would like to have at our club." 

"Let's just say he'd be somebody we'd be thrilled to have. Unfortunately, we do have restrictions we're trying to figure out... how to get around the restrictions so we can put something in front of Jamie that makes sense for him." 

A move to Hillsborough would mean a dramatic drop in wages but it would also bring his career full circle and may allow Vardy a fairytale ending to what has been an incredible career. 

 

Mentions
Serie AJamie VardySheffield WedLeicesterCremoneseWest HamFootball transfersPremier LeagueLeague One

Related Articles

Why West Ham should completely avoid signing former Leicester star Jamie Vardy

Jamie Vardy set to sign for West Ham? Premier League legend considers shock move

West Ham flop Niclas Fullkrug agrees terms with Serie A club but sees move blocked