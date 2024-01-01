Harness says "The Premier League is a different animal" ahead of Liverpool opener

Marcus Harness says the players are ready to take things up a notch under manager Kieran Mckenna as the Premier League opener against Liverpool draws closer.

Harness spoke on a number of topics including how the plethora of new signings are starting to settle in.

“It's been good, the new lads are getting to grips with how we play and how we try and deny different things and create opportunities from that, so I think we've looked stronger and stronger as each game's gone and I think we're in a good place going into the season.”

“I think the lads that have come in have fitted in really well and they're picking up the kind of details that we work to.”

“I'm sure we're going to have even more signings coming in, but we've got a good group who are really welcoming and we all try and help each other, so whoever does come in, I'm sure it won't take too long to get them up to speed.”

Liverpool welcomes the side to the Premier League and Harness cannot wait to get stuck in to what will be an intense game.

“I'm really excited. It's what we work our whole lives for, to play in the Premier League, so I'm buzzing to still be here and just trying to do my best every game and be a part of the season coming up”

“It's going to be a full-throttle game (against Liverpool) and emotions are going to be high and I’m just expecting a packed-out Portman Road and an intense performance from us and there's nothing to lose, so we'll give it a good shot.”

“We're looking forward to it and we're here for a reason, we've earned it being here, so we're going to give it a good shot and I think we'll be alright.”

“The Premier League is a different animal, so we'll see, but it's exciting and it's a privilege, so yes, I’m looking forward to it all really.”