Hargreaves on Man Utd midfielder Ugarte: Bit like Caicedo and I like that

Hargreaves on Man Utd summer signing Ugarte: He's a bit like Caicedo and I like that

Ex-Manchester United star Owen Hargreaves says summer signing Manuel Ugarte can help them defensively much like Caicedo.

Ruben Amorim takes charge of United after the international break as interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves the club in search of another role.

The Portuguese coach has already received major advice from Hargreaves as he discussed on Rio Ferdinand's Vibe With Five podcast about how he can use Ugarte to help bolster the defence this season.

"He’ll get you the ball eight times. So that’s eight times gonna get Bruno, another look. You get Bruno eight extra looks in a game.

"What’s gonna happen? Ball gonna end up in the back of the net.”

He added: “When you try and play a number 10 in that position, number 10s don’t tackle.”

Winning the ball back is crucial, admits Hargreaves, top teams such as Liverpool have Ryan Gravenberch, Arsenal have Declan Rice whilst he admits other teams are hurting without one.

“Manchester City probably have a little bit of that (problem) right now. They got three ballers in there. But in crucial moments when you got to win a ball, like against Brighton, that’s not their speciality.

"Ugarte is a specialist defensively. He wins tackles, not the not the most beautiful, but he’s a bit a (Moises) Caicedo-like. And I like that, I like my defense midfield players to play like that."