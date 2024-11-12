Casemiro delighted over growing Man Utd partnership with Ugarte

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is convinced Manuel Ugarte is now growing into his role.

The pair were impressive together for victory over Leicester City on Sunday.

"I have a good connection with him," Casemiro told reporters in the mixed zone after the 3-0 victory.

"When one goes forward, the other covers, and vice versa. That is how it has to be - one compliments the other. I think the other games have been like this.

"I have a good a connection with him. He is a great person. He's a good kind of person. Then, little by little, he is also showing that he is a national-team player from Uruguay, a team that has good players.

"He has total respect, not only mine, but from all the players. And, well, it is good for us to have good players, so we have a much better squad."

He added, "We have to keep improving. We have the players to do that. We have to keep growing. We are in a good dynamic. Now comes the international break and then the most important part of the season, when there are many matches and when all players are needed.

"We are seeing the injured players (returning), so that is important because now, after the break, we have the most difficult stretch of the season."

