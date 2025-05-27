Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd set price for Mainoo sale
Man Utd start talks with Brentford's Mbeumo in £50M deal as Amorim's rebuild begins
Cristiano Ronaldo set to join Wydad Casablanca
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision

Hackett understands Aston Villa frustration over Bramall appointment for Man Utd defeat

Paul Vegas
Hackett understands Aston Villa frustration over Bramall appointment for Man Utd defeat
Hackett understands Aston Villa frustration over Bramall appointment for Man Utd defeatAction Plus
Former refs chief Keith Hackett says the Professional Game Match Officials Limited were wrong to give Thomas Bramall the clash between Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Villa have lodged a complaint about the 35 year-old's appointment as they lost 2-0 on Sunday and missed Champions League qualification.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Villa's complaint centred around the lack of experience of Bramall.

Hackett said PGMOL "do not learn".

The former Premier League referee also told Football Insider: "Our top referee Michael Oliver was operating VAR on a game. What a poor management decision.

"Our top referee Michael Oliver was operating VAR on a game. What a poor management decision."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueAston VillaManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd attacker Rashford sends message to Villa fans
Man Utd to strip player of coveted shirt number for new signing Cunha
Emery concedes Villa deserved defeat at Man Utd