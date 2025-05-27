Hackett understands Aston Villa frustration over Bramall appointment for Man Utd defeat

Former refs chief Keith Hackett says the Professional Game Match Officials Limited were wrong to give Thomas Bramall the clash between Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Villa have lodged a complaint about the 35 year-old's appointment as they lost 2-0 on Sunday and missed Champions League qualification.

Villa's complaint centred around the lack of experience of Bramall.

Hackett said PGMOL "do not learn".

The former Premier League referee also told Football Insider: "Our top referee Michael Oliver was operating VAR on a game. What a poor management decision.

