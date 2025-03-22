Haaland: What I REALLY think about Man City's Prem charges

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland says he no concerns about the legal case they facing with the Premier League.

A ruling is due on the 115 charges made by the Premier League against the current champions.

But Haaland told Fotball Norge: "I'm obviously not afraid of that if I sign a 9.5-year contract."

The striker also discussed City and Norway teammate Oscar Bobb.

"The progression is nice. He's playing with the second team and is back from a long injury. It takes time to come back after such a long time out, but hopefully he'll be fit soon."