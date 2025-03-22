Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd plan to sell eight players including Antony and Rashford to fuel Bellingham move
Aston Villa told price to secure permanent Marcus Rashford deal
Man United told they made 'monster mistake' by selling academy midfielder
Thomas Tuchel calls out two England stars after Albania win

Haaland: What I REALLY think about Man City's Prem charges

Paul Vegas
Haaland: What I REALLY think about Man City's Prem charges
Haaland: What I REALLY think about Man City's Prem chargesAction Plus
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland says he no concerns about the legal case they facing with the Premier League.

A ruling is due on the 115 charges made by the Premier League against the current champions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Haaland told Fotball Norge: "I'm obviously not afraid of that if I sign a 9.5-year contract."

The striker also discussed City and Norway teammate Oscar Bobb.

"The progression is nice. He's playing with the second team and is back from a long injury. It takes time to come back after such a long time out, but hopefully he'll be fit soon."

Mentions
Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautBobb OscarManchester City
Related Articles
Genk chief De Conde: We were close to landing Haaland and Hojlund
Villa urging Barcelona to move for Newcastle striker Isak
Man City boss Guardiola drops positive Rodri recovery update