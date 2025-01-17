Haaland set to target Shearer's Premier League goal scoring record at Man City

Manchester City have secured the future of their prized asset Erling Haaland this week.

The Norway striker has penned a 9.5 year contract to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland will now be targeting Premier League records, having netted 79 in 87 games so far.

He may want to beat Alan Shearer’s record of 260 goals in 441 games for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

City are also said to have a lot of leverage if Haaland does want to leave one day, per The Sun.

There is no modest buyout clause in his contract, as was the case in his previous deal.

Now if he does ask to leave for a top club like Real Madrid, City would demand more than £500M.